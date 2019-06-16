David "Dave" L. Lewis

1950 - 2019

David "Dave" L. Lewis, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on May 25, 1950 to the late Leroy and Virginia (Piehl) Lewis in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On April 20, 1974 he married Cathleen Nelson in Kenosha.

Dave worked as a foreman for Globe Roofing for over 30 years and later owned and operated Global Roofing Service.

Dave was an avid bowler who achieved many distinguished awards, enjoyed fishing, hunting and going up north. He was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Dave is survived by his wife Cathy, his son Timothy (Charmayne) Lewis, his daughter Kelly (Donny) Schmitz both of Kenosha, his grandchildren Michaela, Isaac, Caroline, Ethan and Nash and his sister Karen (Matt) Lui of Kenosha. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Steve (Rochelle) Nelson and his nieces and nephews Josh, Jeff, Heather and Jill.

He is preceded in death by a special aunt Joyce Piehl.

A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m. at Great Lakes Church (7600 – 75th St.). Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to the Kenosha USBC Youth to support youth bowling. In Dave's honor the family would like everyone to wear any Packers, Bucks, Brewers or Badger sports gear to the service.

