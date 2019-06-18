David L. Lewis
1950 - 2019
David "Dave" L. Lewis, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m. at Great Lakes Church (7600 – 75th St.). Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to the Kenosha USBC Youth to support youth bowling. In Dave's honor the family would like everyone to wear any Packers, Bucks, Brewers or Badger sports gear to the service.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Dave's
Online Memorial Book
www.bruchfuneralhome.net