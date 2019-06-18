Kenosha News

david lewis (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Great Lakes Church
7600 - 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Great Lakes Church
600 - 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
David L. Lewis

1950 - 2019

David "Dave" L. Lewis, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m. at Great Lakes Church (7600 – 75th St.). Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to the Kenosha USBC Youth to support youth bowling. In Dave's honor the family would like everyone to wear any Packers, Bucks, Brewers or Badger sports gear to the service.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 18, 2019
