David M. Marchal

1965 - 2020

David M. Marchal, age 54, of Maumee, passed away March 15, 2020. David was born October 13, 1965 in Toledo to Gerald and Dorothy (Hildebrandt) Marchal. He was employed with Gordon Food Service, selling green beans and ketchup packets, for more than 30 years retiring in 2018. David enjoyed sailing, being bad at golf, and especially spending time with his wife and children.

Surviving is his loving wife of 32 years, Cathleen Marchal; children, Erin (Andrew) Harris, Nicholas Marchal, and Katelyn (Scott) Hefflinger; mother, Dorothy Marchal; grandchildren, Jordain Harris, Kameron Harris, Emily Harris, Elijah Harris, Zara Harris, Anysia Harris, Eric Hefflinger, and Elliott Harris; great-grandchildren, Carter Royal and Jaxon Royal; siblings, Kathy (Jim) Lemon, Gerald (Sue) Marchal, Judy (Bob) Hassen, Mary (Gary) Struck, Sue (Mark) Misejka, Beth (Joe) Solomon, William (Andrea) Marchal.

David is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Marchal, and nephews, Eric Misejka and Lucas Hassen.

The family will receive guests Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to David's family to set up a scholarship fund in his name at the University of Toledo.

To leave a special message for David's family or further information about donations, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com