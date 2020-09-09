1/1
David M. "Dave" Schmitz
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David M. ""Dave"" Schmitz

1972-2020

David M. "Dave" Schmitz, 47, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on January 15, 1973, in Kenosha, he was the son of Bernie and Fran (Iaquinta) Schmitz. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School and St. Norbert College where he continued his hockey career.

On October 10, 1998, he married Lissa Sevick at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and 306 Club. He enjoyed coaching his boys' hockey and baseball teams, playing hockey, and working. He loved playing hockey in the backyard with his boys. Dave was very proud of his daughter starting college at Marquette University this fall. His kid-ish smile lit up the room. Dave owned and managed Highway C Service Outdoor Power Equipment for over 30 years, with his dad and his brother, Mike.

Dave is survived by his wife, Lissa Schmitz of Pleasant Prairie; three children, Alyssa, Jack and Connor Schmitz; his parents, Bernie and Fran Schmitz of Pleasant Prairie; two brothers, Mike Schmitz and Jeff (Karmella) Schmitz both of Kenosha; sister-in-law, Christina (Karnes) Carranza; and brother-in-law, Robert Harold Karnes. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Santarelli, Dr. Malik Bandealy, and the staff at Hospice Alliance for all of their wonderful care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for Dave's children's education would be appreciated. Please make checks out to Lissa Schmitz and mail to Highway C, 13325 Wilmot Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Dave's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved