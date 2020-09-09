David M. ""Dave"" Schmitz

1972-2020

David M. "Dave" Schmitz, 47, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on January 15, 1973, in Kenosha, he was the son of Bernie and Fran (Iaquinta) Schmitz. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School and St. Norbert College where he continued his hockey career.

On October 10, 1998, he married Lissa Sevick at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and 306 Club. He enjoyed coaching his boys' hockey and baseball teams, playing hockey, and working. He loved playing hockey in the backyard with his boys. Dave was very proud of his daughter starting college at Marquette University this fall. His kid-ish smile lit up the room. Dave owned and managed Highway C Service Outdoor Power Equipment for over 30 years, with his dad and his brother, Mike.

Dave is survived by his wife, Lissa Schmitz of Pleasant Prairie; three children, Alyssa, Jack and Connor Schmitz; his parents, Bernie and Fran Schmitz of Pleasant Prairie; two brothers, Mike Schmitz and Jeff (Karmella) Schmitz both of Kenosha; sister-in-law, Christina (Karnes) Carranza; and brother-in-law, Robert Harold Karnes. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Santarelli, Dr. Malik Bandealy, and the staff at Hospice Alliance for all of their wonderful care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for Dave's children's education would be appreciated. Please make checks out to Lissa Schmitz and mail to Highway C, 13325 Wilmot Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

