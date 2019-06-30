Kenosha News

David Marsch (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Obituary
David Marsch

David Marsch, 68, passed away on June 22, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital, with his loving wife at his side.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1704 240th Ave, Kansasville, WI 53139, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 6:30 p.m., officiated by Fr. Russell Arnett. Full military honors will immediately follow.

Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
