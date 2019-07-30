David Michael Sjong

David M. Sjong, 49, of Salem Lakes, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

Born in Libertyville, Ill., on April 30, 1970, he was the son of Jerry and Myla (Haman) Sjong.

On May 27, 1993, he married Joy Benedict in Winona, Minn.

David was most recently employed in sales at Central National Gottesman Inc. He began coaching basketball for his children's traveling team and served as assistant and head coach at Central High School for both boys' and girls' teams. Aside from his love of basketball, he was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with his family.

Surviving David is his wife, Joy; his three children, Dalton, Dustin, and Delaney; his parents, Jerry and Myla; three brothers, Douglas (Jodi), Dean (Teresa) and Dan (Courtney); and is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Visitation will take place Friday, August 2, at Proko Funeral Home, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

