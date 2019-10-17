David N. Mann

David N. Mann, 74, of Somers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 9, 1945, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Francis N. and Mary B. (Voight) Mann. He was a 1962 graduate of Bradford High School.

David served in the United States Army Reserves for six years.

On October 2, 1971, he married Susan Lawler at St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He was President of Mid West Survey Co. where he also worked as a Registered Land Surveyor.

David was a member of the Corvette Club, Kenosha Classic Street Machines, and Somer's American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and pontoon boating with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Somers; his daughter, Allison (Brian) Webster of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Quinn and Madison Webster; and his sister, Barbara (Gary) Morrill of LaBelle, Fla.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Proko Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Followed by Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

