David P. ""Dave"" Koos

1945 - 2020

David P. "Dave" Koos, age 75 of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus, with his family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on January 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Charles and Audrey (Ogle) Koos. He attended local schools and was a 1963 graduate of Bradford High School. He continued his education and in 1977 graduated from U.W.-Parkside.

On November 23, 1973 in Bristol, WI, he was united in marriage to Jane Krahn. Their union was blessed with two children, David and Adrienne.

For 25 years, Dave was employed as a systems manager with Abbott Laboratories, retiring in 2000.

Dave was a faithful member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmot. He was a

huge golf enthusiast

and was a member of the Tuesday Night Golf League and the Shadow Wood Country

Club. Dave was

overjoyed hitting his golfing milestones. Besides his 4 hand-i-cap, he hit holes-in-one on

Kenosha and Florida courses.

Dave was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed snow birding with his wife, Jane

in Florida, camping and spending quality time with his family. Dave will be remembered

as a loyal friend who was determined and strong willed.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Koos; his children, David (Meghan) Koos, Jr. and Adrienne (Don) Johnson; his four grandchildren, Eva and Elena Koos and Logan and Aiden Johnson; and his sister, Sara Warner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles "Pete" and Alan Koos; his sister, Mary Laurin; and his brother-in-law, David Ellis.

Funeral Services honoring David's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for David will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue • 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com