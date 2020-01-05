David Palecek

David Palecek, 84, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at home in Sturtevant, WI, ending his battle with leukemia. He was born April, 1935 in Rhinelander, WI to Eleanor and Alois Palecek, and grew up on the Lake Tomahawk State Camp, where his father was the farm foreman.

He attended Arbor Vitae-Woodruff High School (1949-1953) where he was captain of the football team and valedictorian. There he met Beverly Melling, who he married in 1955. They raised eight children.

Dave moved his family to southeastern Wisconsin where he worked for Big Buck Building Center, eventually becoming a vice president. He was an active volunteer at Holy Name parish and the Boy Scouts, receiving a District Award of Merit in 1973 for saving a person's life.

After retirement, Dave and Bev sold their home in Trevor and became full time RVers, working as volunteer campground hosts in Georgia, Texas and Florida in the winter, and summer at Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kansasville. Dave's many skills in carpentry and practical repairs of all kinds were most appreciated. Bev passed away in 2009. A butterfly garden was established in her memory at the Recreation Area.

Dave is greatly missed by his eight children, Michael (Diane) of Racine, Dale (Pru) of Port Washington, Sue (the late Jim) Wetzel of San Jose, California, Mary (Jim) Pollock of Kenosha, Joe (Vanessa) of Kansasville, Lee (Sue) of Racine, Linda (Ray) Callahan of Elgin, Illinois, and Ann (Scott) Moll of Franklin. He will be greatly missed by his sisters Nancy Gagnon and Kathie Malakuskie, and his dear companion, Grace Manchester. He was preceded in death by sisters Emma Wolosz, Helen Latshaw and Virginia Edwards. Dave will be missed by his fourteen grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance as well as caregivers Stella, Emilia and Melissa.

A mass for Dave will be held on Saturday, January 25, at Holy Cross Church, 30100 Wilmot Road, Wilmot. Visitation is from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. followed by the service. As we celebrate the life of David Palecek, donations to the Bong Naturalist Association in both Dave and Bev's memory would be appreciated.