David Unsinn Sr.

David Unsinn Sr., 53, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday July 30, 2019.

David was born on Nov. 16, 1965, in Kenosha, the son of the late Robert and Romele (Ingram) Unsinn. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. David married Debra Carter in 1990 in N.C., they later divorced. David was employed as a welder at A& R Door for many years. His hobbies included enjoying a cold beer with friends and family, cheering for the Packers, watching NASCAR and cheering for Dale Earnhardt, grilling out, but most of all spending time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his girlfriend, Sarah Danielson of Somers; children, David (Alyssa Lewey) Unsinn Jr, Danny Unsinn both of Kenosha; brother, Bert Unsinn of Kenosha; Tammy Kumlien, Kimmy Steinsdorfer both of Kenosha; grandchildren, Kellen, Kylie, Kolton, Kelsey, and Jackson Unsinn; and his niece and nephew, Kayla Free and Kevin Kumlien. David was preceded in death by his parents, and step-father, Clifton Kerley.

A visitation will be held on Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

