David Wayne Brooks

1951 - 2019

David Wayne Brooks, age 68 of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Born on June 21, 1951, in Racine, he was the son of the late William and Irene (Rogan) Brooks. David attended schools in Racine and graduated from college with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He lived most of his adult life in Kenosha.

He was employed with Snap-On Corporation as an Internal Auditor for over twenty years.

David was fun to be around. He was a man with a kind, generous heart and was a great friend to many.

He will be remembered as a very loving father and grandfather.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Carrie (Erik) Sherman and Cristin Brooks; his grandchildren, Chase, Brooke and Liv Sherman; his sister, Patty Arata and his sister in law, Jamie Brooks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Brooks.

A Memorial Service honoring David's life will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 14th from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home.

