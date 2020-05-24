Dawn M. Kline July 31, 1962 - April 24, 2020 Dawn M Kline, 57 of Kenosha, Wi, died on April 24th, 2020. Born on July 31st 1962 in Burlington, Wi, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Louise Kline. She is preceded in death by her two brothers Albert Kline Jr and Lonnie Cram. Surviving are her four sisters Laurie Kline, Judy Kline, Susie Cram, and Vicki Davis. She was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, she loved traveling with the love of her life, Richard Parrish Sr. She was an amazing mother to 7 children and 2 step children including: Sergio Memmel, Julia Ruffalo, Nakeitta Lowe, Richard Parrish jr, Destiney Parrish, Julie Guenther, Maxie Irving, Michelle and Samantha Parrish. She was an amazing grandmother to her 18 grandchildren and she will be missed dearly.



