Dawn M. Kline
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn M. Kline July 31, 1962 - April 24, 2020 Dawn M Kline, 57 of Kenosha, Wi, died on April 24th, 2020. Born on July 31st 1962 in Burlington, Wi, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Louise Kline. She is preceded in death by her two brothers Albert Kline Jr and Lonnie Cram. Surviving are her four sisters Laurie Kline, Judy Kline, Susie Cram, and Vicki Davis. She was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, she loved traveling with the love of her life, Richard Parrish Sr. She was an amazing mother to 7 children and 2 step children including: Sergio Memmel, Julia Ruffalo, Nakeitta Lowe, Richard Parrish jr, Destiney Parrish, Julie Guenther, Maxie Irving, Michelle and Samantha Parrish. She was an amazing grandmother to her 18 grandchildren and she will be missed dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved