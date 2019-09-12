Dean F. Servais

Dean Servais passed away peacefully at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Center, Boland Hall, on Saturday, Sept.7, 2019. On his seventeenth birthday, he enthusiastically joined the US Marine Corps. He served proudly and was ultimately deemed 100% disabled due to his frozen feet while serving in the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. After his return to civilian life, Dean married Martha Wallace and started a family. He worked as a carpenter, both as a union member and for Kenosha Unified Schools, retiring in 1991. In 1985, He married Joyce Matthew and together they shared 30 wonderful years.

He is survived by his five children, Mark Servais, Lynne (Bill) Brunner, Jeanne (Wayne Jones) Servais, Gayle (Gene) Flesch and Mary (Keith) Dorey; grandchildren, Kyle Servais, Jonathan Servais, Matt McPhaul, Kristin McPhaul, Jessie (Anthony Vasilas) Menzel, Tracy (Kevin Verhoff) Menzel, Kelly Menzel, Alicia Dylewski, Katie (Adam Verberne) Dylewski, Elizabeth (Dylewski) Cottrell, Natalie Dorey, and Nick Dorey; and five great-grandchildren.

Sincere thanks to the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Home, Gates Hall and Boland Hall, for the compassion and care they gave our Dad.

The family will have a private memorial gathering in late September.