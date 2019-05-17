Deanna L. Gastaldi

1973 - 2019

Deanna L. Gastaldi, 46, of Racine, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.

She was born on March 26, 1973, to Albert L. and Jacqueline Y. (York) Gastaldi in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Deanna owned and operated Little Red Riding Hood Inc. for 11 years.

Deanna enjoyed working as a caregiver, cleaning, reading, writing and spending time with family.

Deanna is survived by her children Ariec M. Elam of Kenosha and Evan A. Braun of Racine, her mother, Jacqueline (Thomas) Hansche of Kenosha, her granddaughter, Liliana Elam and her sisters, Dana (Steven) Wright of Franksville, Christina A. Gastaldi of Racine and Jennifer (Jason) Lindow of Kenosha. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father.

A Celebration of Life for Deanna will be held on Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

