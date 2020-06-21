Deborah (Stuart) Dreher

1934-2020

Debby was joyfully welcomed to heaven on Saturday June 13, 2020. She put her faith and trust in our Lord, Jesus Christ and was so happy to receive eternal life.

Debby was born on November 13, 1934 in CO, the daughter of the late Kenneth & Helen (Madison) Stuart. She was educated in the schools of CO. Deborah married Stephen Dreher in 1958 in CO. She was employed as a school teacher for many years. Debby was a loving & selfless soul and was very kind and compassionate. Growing up in CO, she loved nature, animals, and the great outdoors!

Survivors include her children, Steve (Petra) Dreher, Tracy (Alan) Marth, Cady Dreher, Scott (Debbie) Dreher; 7 grandchildren, Matz, Sabrina, Jacob, Luke, Connor, Mackinsey, Samantha; and 5 great grandchildren.

We were blessed to have such a wonderful Mom, who was truly loved by all!

In lieu of flowers, donations to worldvision.org, would be appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.