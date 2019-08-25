Deborah Jean Kaiser

Deborah Jean Kaiser, 65 , of Salem, Wis., was called Home Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. She was born March 8, 1954 in Waukegan, Ill., the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (nèe Schwall) Butz. On Oct. 20, 1973, Deborah married Norman L. Kaiser at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Northbrook, Ill. Deborah suffered from Guillain-Barre Syndrome for the last 9 years but she remained a strong and loving wife, mother, and grandmother through it all. She will be greatly missed.

Deborah is survived by her husband of almost 46 years, Norman; their children, Matthew (Kristi) Kaiser, Jennifer Becker, Rebecca (Al) Martinez; their four grandchildren, Jacob Kaiser, Brendon Becker, Addison Martinez, and Lailah Martinez; her siblings, Ralph (Connie) Butz, Bonnie (Bill) Bachman, Linda (Tony) Niketopoulos; and many, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Scott Becker and her brother, Hal Butz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1704 240th Ave. Brighton, WI 53139. Interment will immediately follow Mass in the church cemetery. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 or . Please sign the online guestbook for Deborah at www.strangfh.com.