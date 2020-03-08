Deborah ""Debbie"" Woods

1960-2020

Deborah "Debbie" Woods, 59, of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 1, 1960, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Neil Steele and Barbara (Bilbrey) Maxwell. She graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor's degree in social work.

On November 6, 1982, she married Tim Woods in Dayton, OH. They moved to Kenosha in 1998.

Debbie worked as substitute teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District.

She was an active member of Great Lakes Church, where she frequently volunteered. She was an

avid walker, walking two miles a day. Debbie was big into playing bunko and mahjong. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Debbie loved life and unselfishly focused on her family, friends, and neighbors. She had a gift of bringing groups together; building bonds that made people feel included and special, part of the family.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Woods of Kenosha; two daughters, Kelly (Ryne) Montemurro of Kenosha, and Katie (Davey) Tyre of Milwaukee; four grandchildren, Addie, Tenley, Garen and Landon Montemurro; mother, Barabara Maxwell of Huber Heights, OH; father, Neil (Marion) Steele of Gainesville, GA; and four siblings, Kathy Fairchild, Mike Steele, Jamie (Steve) Staley, and Lori (Steve) Dahm.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Great Lakes Church, 7600 75th Street, Suite #220, Kenosha, WI, 53142, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Entombment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Great Lakes Church or Feed My Starving Children would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Debbie's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com