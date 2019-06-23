Debra J. Feeney

1954-2019

Debra J. Feeney, 64, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home.

Born in Kenosha, on September 1, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Berline (Sword) Gollnick. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

In 1984, she married Richard "Dicky" Feeney in Kenosha. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2006.

Debra was a secretary at Tri- Clover for over 30 years. She then worked as a fragrance consultant at Boston Store for several years.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and rummage sales. She loved being with her dogs, Ginger and Bentley, but most of all, spending time with her family.

Survivors include her two children, Jordan Feeney and Zachary Feeney; a grandson, Julian Feeney; a sister, Patricia (Richard) Thomey; and her beloved friend, Kim Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Debra's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com