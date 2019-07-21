Debra ""Debbie"" L. Cleveland Semrow

Debra " Debbie" L. Cleveland Semrow, 66, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at The Manor of Kenosha.

She was born on June 8, 1953, to Elda Ray and Martha (Williams) Cleveland in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

Debbie married Dale Semrow and they later divorced.

Debbie was in housekeeping at Sheridan Nursing Home for over 20 years.

Debbie enjoyed cross stitching, crafts, country music and was a great cook.

Debbie is survived by her mother Martha Oley, her brothers Danny (Darlene) Cleveland and Dale (Tracy) Cleveland all of Kenosha and her three nephews Dustin, Connor and Jayden.

She is preceded in death by her father, her niece Tina Cleveland and her former husband Dale.

A Celebration of Life for Debbie will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

