Kenosha News

Debra L. Cleveland "Debbie" Semrow

Guest Book
  • "I am saddened to hear this news. Debbie and I were good..."
    - Kathy Cattelino-Marks
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Obituary
Send Flowers

Debra ""Debbie" " L. Cleveland Semrow

Debra " Debbie" L. Cleveland Semrow, 66, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The Manor of Kenosha.

A Celebration of Life for Debbie will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Visit Debbie's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.