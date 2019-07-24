Debra ""Debbie" " L. Cleveland Semrow
Debra " Debbie" L. Cleveland Semrow, 66, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The Manor of Kenosha.
A Celebration of Life for Debbie will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.
