Debra Ann Meredik-Holm

1955 - 2019

Debra Ann Meredik-Holm, 64, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



Born in Waco, Texas on April 13, 1955, daughter of Colby and Marcia (nee Neal) Moody. She lived in many different areas before settling in Streamwood, Illinois.



On July 17, 1999 in Salem, Wis., she was united in marriage to Dennis Holm. They continued to reside in Salem following their marriage. Debra was a salesperson for All Seals & Hose in Milwaukee. She enjoyed attending landlord meetings where she gathered with friends, her pets, traveling, fishing, antiquing, gambling and spending time at the beach. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Debra is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Carrie (Stuart) Lawry, Janet (Jerry) Gedwill, Laura Meredik, Deanna (Robert) Vlach and Dennis Wayne Holm; grandchildren, Austin, Hudson, Thomas, Andrew, Katherine, Nicholas, Jake, Ann-Marie, Bobby, Brianna and Collin; great-grandchild, Brycen; and sister, Linda (Bill) Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Tom Meredik and son, Donald Holm.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aurora at Home Hospice for their care during this time.





In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



A Memorial Mass for Debra will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, Wis.



