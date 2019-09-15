Debra Charlton

Debra Sabrena Day Charlton, 62, passed away September 9, 2019 at her home in Saluda, SC.

Born in Kenosha,WI, and the daughter of the late Seyborn U. Day and Loretta Lawson Day, she was the wife of David John Charlton. She was a pharmacy technician at Walmart, and a former special education assistant for the Kenosha Unified School District.

Mrs. Charlton graduated in the Class of 1975 at Tremper High School in Kenosha, WI, and studied at the College of Cosmetology and Piedmont Technical College.

Surviving are her husband, David Charlton of Saluda, three daughters, Jennifer Charlton of Sheboygan, WI, Kelly Charlton of Kenosha, WI, and Melissa Charlton of Saluda, and four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jayden, Ben, and Catherine.

Mrs. Charlton was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Day.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church in Saluda, SC with Rev. Jerrod Marshall officiating.

