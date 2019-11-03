Delbert E. Wollert

Delbert E. Wollert, 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Amherst Junction, on March 11, 1928, he was the son of the late Louis and Eunice (Robbins) Wollert.

On November 20, 1948, he married Betty Jane Main in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2002.

On January 2, 1952, Delbert enlisted in the US Army. He served as a teletypewriter in the signal corps and was awarded the national defense service medal. He was honorably discharged on December 16, 1953.

Following his military employment, Delbert worked at Klein-Schmidt as a teleservice technician where he was able to travel. He then went on to work at Snap-On Tools as an inspector and retired in 1987.

Delbert was a gentle soul who loved to tease you. He enjoyed woodworking and furniture making, bowling with his father and brothers, working on his home which he remodeled and put an addition on, refurbishing old cars, going to car shows, watching auto-racing, going out to eat, going to casinos, and was a fan of the Packers and Brewers.

Survivors include his two children, Karen Wollert and Gary (Mary) Wollert; one grandchild, Courtney Wollert; a sister, Penny (Clifford) Hook; a brother, Theodore " Ted" (Jean) Wollert; three sisters-in-law, Kay Wollert, Shirley Wollert, and Nancy Vogelman; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Russell (Susie) Wollert, Louis A. " Bud" Wollert, Lowell Wollert, and Edward Wollert; and a brother-in-law, Beryl Vogelman.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, at Proko Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Addison and to Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

