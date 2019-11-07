Kenosha News

Delbert E. Wollert (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Delbert E. Wollert

Delbert E. Wollert, 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, at Proko Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Addison and to Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Delbert's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.