Delores C. ""Dee"" Brothen

Delores C. "Dee" Brothen, 87, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Duluth, Minn., on March 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helena (Sedler) Verbonse.

On October 22, 1955, she married her husband of almost 53 years, Oscar G. Brothen at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2008.

Dee was a homemaker, a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, and she enjoyed baking, gardening, playing scrabble, doing word-searches, and was a very artistic person, painting and making stained glass pieces.

Surviving are her three children, Robert (Ann) Brothen of Kenosha; James (Diane) Brothen of Hartford; and Linda (Phillip Uebe) Brothen of Mount Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Gregory (Ashleigh) Brothen, Matthew (Amy) Brothen, Elizabeth (Joe) Poeschl, Timothy Brothen, Ryan Brothen, Nicholas (Meghan Miller) Sebben, and Anthony Sebben; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Natalie Brothen; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Schlater and Donna Taleronik.

She is preceded in death by her six older siblings, Isabelle Kaminski, Catherine Jago, Victor Verbonse, Antoinete Beane, Sylvester "Les" Verbonse, and Lydia Tamel.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, at Proko Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance or St. Mark's Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance for their care of Delores.

