Denise Rachel Maki

1944-2019

Denise Rachel Maki, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Chicago, IL on February 10, 1944; she was the daughter of the late Rueben and Sarah (Cohen) Aronson.

On June 22, 1963, she married William Maki in Chicago, He preceded her in death in 2007.

Denise was employed as a Financial Advisor by North East Illinois Council – Boy Scouts of America, until her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed traveling with friends, bowling with her granddaughters, and baking sweets with the secret ingredient of love.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Maki of Kenosha; granddaughters, Mattie Weber and Lindsay Weber; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill (Carol) Casfalk of Elk Grove Village, IL and Bill (Mary Lou) Melzer of Oregon. She is further survived by other family and friends.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson, Matthew Sullivan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Spirit Alive Church, 8760 37th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Denise's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com