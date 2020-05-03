Dennis A. DuChene January 9, 1942 - April 19, 2020 Dennis A. DuChene passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was born January 9, 1942 to Howard A. and Josephine (Johnson) DuChene. He was a wonderful husband to Barbara (Chillman) who he married on April 22, 1967. He was also a great father to Dennis II (Karen) and George (Denise). He was a man who believed in doing his best at whatever he did: son, brother, husband, member of Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow, Sea Scout and Master of Scouts at NATO in Paris). He served in the Army through the Cold and Vietnam Wars. After his service, he worked for Standard Oil, AMOCO and BP. He believed in giving back to his friends and family. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Glenwood, IL, was a prolific blood donor, served the Red Cross in Florida as a shelter manager, and formed the first Certified Emergency Response Team in Venice, FL. However, his most favorite activity was serving as a Real Bearded Sandie Claus. He loved this with all his heart. His service and kindness will always be remembered. Private Interment will take place in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 or bgckenosha.org would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.