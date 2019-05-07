Dennis M. Collins

1947 - 2019

Dennis Collins, 71, of Washington Island, formerly of Kenosha passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born on June 26, 1947, in Marlboro, Mass., the son of the late Francis and Edith (Leary) Collins. He was educated in the schools of Massachusetts. He was a member of the U.S. Marines. Dennis was employed as a car salesman for many years, also working as a police officer in Wakefield, Mass. and Derry, N.H. in his younger years.

His hobbies included hunting and fishing, cheering for the Packers and Brewers, but most of all spending time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Brian Collins of Nev., Tracy (Tommy) Paris of Nev., Francis (Kaitlin) Collins of Delavan, Carolyn (Nathan) Ferda of Whitefish Bay; brother, Jeff (Carmen) Collins of Maine; sister, Susan (Skip) Mastrogany of Calf.; and 4 grandchildren, Curtis and Jude Paris, Charlotte Collins, and Enzo Ferda.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019, at Saint Marys Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a mass to follow.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943