Dennis J. McCarthy

Dennis J. McCarthy, 69, of Salem, Wis., passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home after a long, valiant battle with cancer caused by agent orange. He was born March 1, 1950 in Burlington, Wis., the son of the late James "Jim" and Kathleen (nèe Luke) McCarthy. On Aug. 28, 1971, Dennis married Peggy Raditz at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, New Munster, Wis. Dennis served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was past president of Jaycees and was an active member of Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 in Silver Lake, WI. Dennis loved deer hunting and spending time with his family at his property up north.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy; their children, Brandon McCarthy, Nicole (Michael Chambers) McCarthy, Troy (Kristen) McCarthy, Tyler McCarthy; their eight grandchildren, Dominick (Chaminda) Cinefro-Prelis, Darrick McCarthy, Madeline and Max Chambers, and Addison, Danica, Cassidy, and Ryker McCarthy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert McCarthy, his daughter-in-law, Traci McCarthy, and his father and mother-in-law, Milton (Doris) Raditz.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, with Funeral Services commencing at noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem, Wis. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. Please sign the guestbook for Dennis at www.strangfh.com