Dennis W. Procknow

1959 - 2020

Dennis W. Procknow age 60 of Williams Bay, WI and formerly of Silver Lake, WI. died March 2, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1959. The son of Walter and Charlene (Lake) Procknow. On April 18, 1984 in Kenosha, WI he was united in marriage to Renee Ellis. He worked for many years for the Royal Group of Elkhorn, WI.

Dennis enjoyed riding his motorcycle and driving semi. He was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan and like to draw. He was known to have an extensive hat collection. He also enjoyed his dog Eddie.

He is survived by his wife Renee. Mother Charlene Procknow. Father of Dennis (Sandy) Procknow, Alvin (Bonnie Summers) Procknow and Crystal (Todd Walter) Procknow. Brother to Walter (Linda) Procknow, Kenneth (Sue) Procknow, Lori (Ted) Soby and Cara (Mike) Rousey.

The family will receive friends on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 2:00PM until 6:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. 53181. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.