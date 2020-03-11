Kenosha News

Dennise M. Zanotti

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennise M. Zanotti.
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Peters Catholic Church
27551-Volo Village Road
Volo, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Peters Catholic Church
27551-Volo Village Road
Volo, IL
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dennise M. Zanotti, age 76 formerly of Kenosha, late of Fox Lake IL died March 7th, 2020 in Highwood IL at Aperion Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 13th, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. Peters Catholic Church in Volo Il. (27551-Volo Village Road, Volo IL, 60073.) Visitation will take place on Friday at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of mass. Private burial will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Kenosha.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.