Diane J. Capiz

1943 - 2020

Diane J. Capiz, age 76, formerly of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie with her family by her side.

Born on July 28, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Selfrid and Matilda (Christel) Lind.

In 1983 she was united in marriage to Rudolph Capiz. Sadly, after 17 years of marriage, Rudolph passed away in 2000.

Diane had many interests including kayaking, reading, gardening, playing bridge and listening to music, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Diane will be remembered for her contagious laugh. She was known as a person who always offered guidance and lending a listening ear when someone needed to talk. "She loved a million different people, in a million different ways, for a million different reasons. We were her angels and now she is ours."

She is survived by her children, Dawn Fergen and Sherri Thompson; her step children, LuAnn (Michael) Cotes, Lisa Capiz and Ron Capiz; her brother, Raymond (Carolyn) Lind; her nephew, Mark; her loving niece, Mara; her grandchildren, Krystal, Nicholas, Autumn, Kevin, Dakota, Jessica, Jennifer, Julia, Caitlyn and Ryan; her great grandchildren, Anthony, Ryan, Isabella, Mason, Paige, Sean, Lola, Stella, Channing, Evelyn, Emmett, Luna, Ava and Isaiah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy.

Memorial Services honoring Diane's life will be held privately.

