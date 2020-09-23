Diane Karen Kozak

1942 - 2020

Diane Karen Kozak, age 78, of the Town of Norway, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on September 2, 2020. Diane was born to Edward A. and Pauline E. (nee. Brown) Derner on March 3, 1942 in Buffalo, NY.

Diane grew up and graduated high school in Kenmore, N.Y. and continued her education at the Erie Technical College. Diane played softball, where she earned the nicknamed Danny) for American and Canadian teams in Buffalo, NY.

While attending college she met the love of her life, John Chester Kozak. They were married at St Christopher's Church in Tonawanda, NY on August 24, 1961.

Diane and John moved several times throughout their life beginning in Lexington, KY (4yrs) while John studied Metallurgical Engineering, Buffalo, NY (7yrs), Waterbury, CT (4yrs), Kenosha, WI (17yrs), Perrysburg, OH (7yrs) and finally settling down in the Town of Norway for the past 20 years. It is here that they started a tree farm business.

Diane was a loyal member of Yorkville Methodist Church. Diane loved to travel. John's career as a metallurgist took them to twenty states and five countries. While living in Kenosha, she was recognized by the Children's Service Society of Wisconsin for caring for eight newborn infants. S

he loved to hand make porcelain dolls. Diane was one heck of a double deck pinochle player, if she was your partner you would be the lucky one. Over the years, while moving and traveling, Diane managed to raise three wonderful children and spoil four grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Diane is survived by her loving husband John, three children, Liane (Stephen) Joseph, Eric, and Renae (Steve Rice); four grandchildren: Rachel, David, Justin and Parker; one sister, Darryl (Prabhakara) Somayaji, and one sister-in-law, Terry Derner.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother, James.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggests memorials to Yorkville United Methodist Church. A Memorial Gathering will take place Saturday September 26 from 10:00 AM-11:45 AM with a service to follow at 12 PM at Yorkville United Methodist Church 17645 Old Yorkville Rd Union Grove (Town of Norway) 53182.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI

(262)534-2233