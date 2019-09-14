Diane M. Beam

Diane "Kim" Beam, 77, of Sarasota, Fla., died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.She was born Dec. 31, 1941 in Kenosha, Wis., the daughter of the late John and Florence (Lozkiewicz) Perry.

Diane, known as Kim to most people, moved her family from Kenosha to Boulder, Colo. in the 1980's and worked for the University of Colorado at Norlin Library before retiring to Fla. in the late 1990's. Diane loved visiting the beaches in Sarasota and spending time with her grandchildren there. She will be missed.

Diane is survived by two sons, James D. Beam of Tarpon Springs, Fla. and Douglas J. Beam of Tigard, Ore.; one daughter, Jamelle Fah of Sarasota, Fla.; sisters Nancy Antos and Marilyn Berrong; brothers John Perry and Donnie Perry; and six grandchildren, Courtney, Brie, Ada, Oriana, Alan, and Sara.