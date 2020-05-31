Dianne T. Droskoski
Dianne T. Droskoski 1946-2020 Diane T. Droskoski, 73, of Somers, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 26, 1946, in Southold, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Surozenski) Droskoski. She graduated from Southold High School. In 1967, she married Eugene Baltazar in Southold, NY. They then moved to Chicago, then Trevor, later to Twin Lakes where they lived for many years, and most recently Somers. Dianne worked at St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, as the Director of Religious Education for many years until she retired. After retirement, she worked at Home Inspired Living as their Activities Coordinator. She enjoyed shopping, antiquing, gardening, taking care of her husband, and spoiling her grandchildren, who meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed. Dianne is survived by her husband, Eugene Baltazar of Somers; two sons, Alan (Fiancée Katy Long) Baltazar of FL and Ryan (Becky) Baltazar of Pleasant Prairie; three grandchildren, Trent, Trace and Logan Baltazar; and her sister, Alice Kramer of NY. She is further survived by other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Droskoski. Private services will be held per Dianne's wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111 60th St. 262 654 3533 Visit & Sign Dianne's Online Memorial Book At: www.prokofuneralhome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.
