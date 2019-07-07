Dina R. Smith

Dina R. Smith, 53, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lake Forest Hospital. Dina was born on Dec. 6, 1965, in Des Plaines, Ill. to Charles and Diane (Bainbridge) Smith. Dina worked for 15 years at Discover Card and for over 5 years at Walgreens Corporation. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Dina loved to travel, riding motorcycles and was a foodie who enjoyed trying new things. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by, her parents and her sister, Donna Smith.

Dina is survived by, her son, Shaun (Kaitlyn) Smith of Kenosha; a daughter, Lauren Tostrud of Kenosha; a granddaughter, Adelynn Smith; two brothers, Chris (Sylvia) Smith and Cliff (Tracey) Smith as well as other family and many friends.

A memorial service for Dina will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park (4300 – Green Bay Road). A visitation with the family will be held at Sunset on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

