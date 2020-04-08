Dolores Agnes Stratton

November 28, 1928 - April 5, 2020

Dolores Agnes Stratton passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, born at St. Catherine's Hospital on November 28, 1928 to the late Fred and Anna (Rohde) Eichmann. She was educated here, a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School in 1947. A member of the National Honor Society, Trident Swim Club, GAA, and an active member of the 1947 Bradford reunion committee.

In 1948 she married the late Stanley B. Lumley - they later divorced. In 1969 she married Robert L. Stratton, who preceeded her in death on August 6, 2005.

She enjoyed doing different crafts including teaching ceramics and making Christmas ornaments for family and friends for many years. Her memberships included Lady Eagles Auxiliary #281, Women of the Moose Chapter #155 and former member of St. George Catholic Church.

Her passion was to the Kenosha bowling community. Bowling started as part of the Girls Athletic Association in high school. Official league bowling started in 1954 in the Lady Eagles League. She was secretary of that league for 16 years (1954-1970), secretary/treasurer of Sunday Mixed Up at Guttormsen East (1969-1970), secretary of Slo Starters at Sheridan Lanes (1975-1976), secretary/treasurer of Saturday Good Times at Surfside for 13 years (1975-1988), secretary/treasurer of Sheridan Ladies Majors for 12 years (1981-2003), secretary/treasurer of Sheridan Tuesday Trio (2004-2009) and secretary/treasurer of Sheridan Lanes Thursday Koffee Klutch (2007-2011).

Dolores was part of the Kenosha Womens Bowling Association as director-at-large from 1954-1963. Elections started in 1964 and she was elected director of that board until 1975. She was elected to be association secretary in 1975 and held that position until 1985 when she chose not to run again. She was re-elected as a director in 1986 and served until elected president in 1998 serving 2 years. She was the only member holding both secretary and president positions. The honor of life member was presented in 2000.

Other affiliations in bowling included coach/secretary of the junior program at the Eagles Lanes; member of city junior association for 2 years; delegate to the Wisconsin Womens Bowling Association convention 33 years as of 2008; delegate to WIBC National Convention 30 years as of 2005; attended the first combined WIBC/WBA convention in Orlando in 2006; was on the original board of the Kenosha Mixed Team Tournament starting in 1977 to 1991; member of national, state and local 600 club; member of National and State Womens Bowling Writers Club; teller at state convention; credentials committee of national convention from 1983-1984; state credentials from 1985-1986 and 1990-1991; member of state luncheon committee in Hartford in 1987 and Reno in 1988; board member of Kenosha Bowling Council from 1988-1989.

Honors include presented permanent WIBC Gold Membership card by the KWBA in 1985; appointed by the Wisconsin State Board to be hostess/city coordinator for the state tournament in Kenosha in 1990; inducted into the Kenosha WBA Hall of Fame on June 1, 1991; nominated for the National Helen Baker Award in 1996, 1997 and 1998; received 25-year state tournament participation award in Green Bay in 1992, 30 years in 1997, 35 years in 2002, 40 years in 2007 and 45 years in 2012 in Reno; received first place writing award contest in 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2006 as part of Writers Club, and second place in 2005 and 2007. On October 4, 2014 received a 30-year attendance plaque in Beloit for Senior State Tournament. On June 3, 2017 she was inducted into the Kenosha WBA "Women of Distinction" with Boots Wells and Shirley Dworak.

During her early years she worked as a waitress for private catering events as well as Eagles Club banquets and Ratzkeller fish fry, waitress at Kenosha County Club, Maplecrest Country Club and the Windjammer restaurant.

Surviving Dolores are Wayne (Jill) Lumley, Dennis Lumley, Sandra (Edgar) Gastaldi, Sharon (Gerald) Schulz and Scott (Tonja) Stratton; grandchildren Jessica (Joe) Nelson, Jacob Lumley, Michelle Gastaldi, Edgar J. (Joan) Gastaldi, Jennifer (Matt) Limbach, Gabriella Stratton, Drake Stratton and Trevor Stratton and 7 great-grandchildren.

