Dolores Agnes Stratton

Dolores Agnes Stratton a resident of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence.

A time to visit with family will be held on Monday July 27th, 2020 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue)

Interment will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery later.

