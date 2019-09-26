Dolores M. Sorensen

Dolores M. Sorensen, 90, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha on September 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Peters) Voves.

She grew up in Zion, Ill., and later relocated back to Kenosha. She was a 1947 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. She went on to attend UW Lacrosse with the hopes of becoming a teacher for physical education.

On May 23, 1953, she married a farmer, Lawrence Sorensen at First Congregational Church. Together they worked hard and farmed, owned, and operated Sorensen's Produce for over 35 years. He preceded her in death on November 22, 1990.

Dolores was a member of First Congregational Church for 50 years, the Danish Sisterhood where she served as their treasurer for over 20 years, the Kenosha Garden Club and was a master gardener, and the Homemaker's Club. Aside from her many groups, she also was a part-time bookkeeper and tax preparer for many years. She enjoyed traveling and playing cards with friends.

Surviving Dolores are her three children, Mike (Jeanette) Sorensen, Kurt Sorensen, and Kaye (Samuel) Cooke; four grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Sorensen, and Nathan and Diane Cooke; a brother, Jim Voves; and two sisters, Patricia Brown and Vivian Bottino.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Dick" Voves.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery.

The family would like to extend thanks to Library Terrace for the wonderful care they gave to Dolores.

