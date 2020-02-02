Dolores "Dorothy" Ralph

July 14, 1923 - January 30, 2020

Dolores "Dorothy" Ralph (nee: Sepanski), age 96, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Born on July 14, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline (Miezio) Sepanski.

She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the former St. Casimir Catholic Church.

On August 21, 1948 she was united in marriage to Edwin S. Ralph at St. Casimir Catholic Church. After 47 years of marriage, Edwin preceded her in death on October 13, 1995.

Dorothy was employed with Coopers for seven years, a dedicated homemaker and wonderful mother to her children. She loved gardening and had a desire for collecting bird figurines, but most of all she loved a variety of music especially Polka.

She will be remembered as a fantastic mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and watching ME TV. Dorothy was known for her famous potato pancakes and pasties from her Polish Heritage and loved the color purple. She received several pins for being a generous donor at the Blood Centers of Wisconsin.

She is survived by her children, Linda Mercer, Karen (Angie Mercer) Ralph, Kris (Rick Luxem) Ralph and Ronald Ralph; her four grandchildren; her three great grandchildren and her parakeet Tiny her bird.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Sjolander; her sons, Larry Ralph and Greg Ralph; her children at infancy, Laura and Joseph Ralph; her seven brothers and one sister and her granddaughter, Stephanie Lundy.

Funeral services honoring Dolores's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. A visitation for Dolores will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 7th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the , N19W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188 and to the Diabetes Research Foundation, 3333 N. Mayfair Rd #107, Milwaukee, WI 53222 would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance, Inc/Hospice House and BrightStar Care Service for their compassionate, kind and loving care they provided Dorothy.

