Domenico Molinaro

1930-2020

Domenico Molinaro, 90, of Kenosha, passed away at home Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born on January 1, 1930, in Marano Marchesato, of Italy, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Grazia (Bartelli) Molinaro. He married Valentina Covelli on September 24, 1961, in Italy and moved to Kenosha in April 1962.

Domenico enjoyed gardening, caring for his tomatoes, and tending to his lawn.

Surviving are his wife, Valentina; one sister, Ida (Rodolfo) Basile; brothers in-law, Mario Covelli, Aldo (Maria) Covelli, Elio (Sue) Covelli; sisters in-law, Rose Vitaro, Irma Miceli, and Dee Covelli; many loving nieces and nephews; he is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by three siblings, Remo Molinaro, Emma Morrone, and Gilda Gervasi; brothers in-law, Luigi Morrone, Adolfo Vitaro, Ildo Miceli, Luigi Covelli, Antonio Gervasi, Antonio Covelli and Francesco Covelli; and sisters in-law, Betty Covelli, Lidia Covelli and Anna Covelli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18th, with visitation held prior at 11:30 a.m. Private Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance Hospice House in his name would be appreciated by the family

