Domenico Molinaro

1930-2020

Domenico Molinaro, 90, of Kenosha, passed away at home Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18th, with visitation held prior at 11:30 a.m.. Private Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance Hospice House in his name would be appreciated by the family.

