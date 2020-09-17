1/1
Domenico Molinaro
Domenico Molinaro

1930-2020

Domenico Molinaro, 90, of Kenosha, passed away at home Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18th, with visitation held prior at 11:30 a.m.. Private Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance Hospice House in his name would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
