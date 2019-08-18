Domingo Uribe, Sr.

1936 - 2019

Domingo Uribe Sr., 82, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Domingo was born on December 20, 1936 in San Antonio, TX, the son of the late Daniel & Guadalupe (Ortiz) Uribe. He was educated in the schools of TX. Domingo married Paula Villalobos on November 1, 1958 in Kenosha. He was employed as a meat cutter for many years at Kenosha Beef, retiring as a supervisor. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, cheering for the Packers & Cubs, and most of all spending time with his family & friends, especially his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Paula Uribe of Kenosha; children, Esther Salinas, Guadalupe (Royce) Ihm, Helen (Arnold Walton) Gonzales, Domingo Uribe Jr., Daniel (Thomas Hood) Uribe, Vicki (Simon Owens) Gonzales and her son that Domingo helped raise, Nicholas (Aide) Garcia; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. Domingo was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, and a sister.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4-7:00PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

