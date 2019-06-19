Dominick Paielli

1930 - 2019

Dominick Paielli, 88, passed away with his family by his side, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Carmel, Ind .

Dominick was born on Sept. 2, 1930, in Kenosha to Sante and Matilde (Sensi) Paielli.

He was a 1949 Graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. Dominick was a Korean War Veteran serving aboard the USS Casa Grande, US Navy, Radarman 1st Class. In 2015, Dominick enjoyed attending the Indy Honor Flight to Washington DC with his daughter, Lisa. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he met his wife of 60 years, Zoi Ann Macarra. They were married on October 18, 1958 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Dominick and his brother, Dino, acquired the family business in 1958 from their father, Sante, and operated Paielli' s Bakery into one of the largest independent bakeries in the state of Wisconsin. He retired from Paielli' s Bakery in 1993. Dominick and his son, Greg, operated a multi-state residential real estate business. Dom could diagnose and fix anything! During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Zoi, and their family. Particularly memorable were trips spent with extended family in Italy. His favorite spot to go was to his family cottage in Northern Wisconsin.

Dom was a member of the Kenosha Toastmasters Club. He was one of the founders of a local Investment Club where he developed lifelong friendships and endless opportunities for memorable family events. For the past four years, he attended Rock Steady Boxing where he courageously battled his fight against Parkinson' s disease. Dom is survived by his devoted wife, Zoi Ann, and their three children, Gregory (Jennifer) Paielli, Lisa (John) Cremer and Christopher (Tina) Paielli. He was " Poppie" to his beloved eight grandchildren: Matthew Cremer, Steven Cremer, Brittany Paielli, Emily Cremer, Megan Paielli, Alyssa Paielli, Dominick Paielli and Taylor Paielli and they were the light of his life in his later years. He is also survived by his brother, Dino (Janice) Paielli. Dominick was preceded in death by his sister, Ida Spiroff.

Funeral Services honoring Dominick' s life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th St. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors. A visitation for Dom will be held on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. until the prayer service at 11:45 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 6847 Hillsdale Ct., Indianapolis, IN 46250 or to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224-45th St., Kenosha, WI 53140.

