Dominick Paielli

1930 - 2018

Dominick Paielli, 88, passed away with his family by his side, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Carmel, Ind.

Funeral Services honoring Dominick's life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th St. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors. A visitation for Dom will be held on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. until the prayer service at 11:45 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 6847 Hillsdale Ct., Indianapolis, IN 46250 or to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224-45th St., Kenosha, WI 53140.

