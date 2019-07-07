Kenosha News

Dominick Paielli (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:45 AM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
2224 45th St.
Obituary
Dominick Paielli

1930 - 2018

Dominick Paielli, 88, passed away with his family by his side, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Carmel, Ind.

Funeral Services honoring Dominick's life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th St. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors. A visitation for Dom will be held on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. until the prayer service at 11:45 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 6847 Hillsdale Ct., Indianapolis, IN 46250 or to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224-45th St., Kenosha, WI 53140.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

