Don E. Heath
1940 - 2020
Don E. Heath, 80, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House.

Born in Crawfordsville, IN, on July 7, 1940, he was the son of the late Russell and Martha (Branstetter) Heath.

Don attended Allied Institute in Chicago where he received several certifications and graduated with an Associate Degree in Industrial Engineering from Gateway Technical College.

On April 4, 1964, he married Beverly Yurnikl in Blissfield, MI. They moved to Kenosha to make their home.

Don was a career employee at Case IH in Racine and was a skilled CNC Programmer. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, softball, and hunting, had a passion for fast cars, and attending the Indy 500 – which became a yearly family tradition.

Surviving Don is his beloved wife, Beverly; two sons, Brian (Nita) and Jeff (Laura) Heath; four grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler, Conner, and Brett; a sister, Marilyn (John) Patterson; and his beloved dog, Rocky.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan (Dave) Swank.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 12th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. with full military honors. Interment will take place privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.orgonate) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.orgonate). Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit Don's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
05:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
