Don R. Cantwell Sr.

November 15, 1931 - January 6, 2020

Don R. Cantwell Sr., age 88, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Campus with his loving family by his side. Don was born on November 15, 1931 in Dayton, OH to William and Edith (Burt) Cantwell. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1949 and received his degree in electrical drafting from DeVry Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954. Following his discharge from the military, Don worked for the Simmons Corporation where he met his soul mate, Carmela Perone. The couple married on May 11, 1957 at St. Peter's Catholic Church and they were happily married for over 60 years. Don also worked for the Eaton Corporation for over 30 years until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed bowling and was a member and served as president of the Kenosha Bowling Association. He also enjoyed playing golf, woodworking and watching the Brewers. His greatest joy was family, that is why he and Carmela served as foster parents for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his brother, William Cantwell.

Don is survived by, his wife, Carmela; eight children, Marla (Allan) DeHart, Beth (Rick) Dregne, Don R. (Kris) Cantwell Jr., Don W. Cantwell, Joseph Cantwell, John Cantwell, Timothy George and Carol Oatsvall; 10 grandchildren, Melissa Keller, Kristin Marks, Amanda Mulready, Nicholas Dregne, Brittainy Fields, Zachary DeHart, Shane, Katey and Arianna Cantwell and Matthew George; nine great grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Joy) Cantwell as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (1919 – 54th Street) with entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

