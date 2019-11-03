Donald A. Bonnin

Donald A. Bonnin, 80, of Eau Claire, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Donald was born January 16, 1939 in Eau Claire to Alfred and Helen (Huse) Bonnin. He attended local schools and honorably served our country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1962. He was employed by American Motors Corp/Chrysler Motors in Kenosha, Wis. Following his retirement in 1989, he returned to Eau Claire, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Donald is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Christine) Bonnin, and granddaughters, Kendall Bonnin and Rebecca Bonnin, of Kenosha, Wis. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas Bonnin; and sisters Lucy Anderson, Josephine (Ray) Henning, Vicki (Dennis) Sigmund, and Anita (Rod) Morissette; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister and brother in law, Gloria and Gerald Running; nephew, David Running; sister in law, Sharon Bonnin; and a son, Kevin, in infancy.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Private interment at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Wis.

The family would like to thank his nurse, John, and staff of St. Joseph's Hospital Home Hospice, and caregivers, Chris, Heidi, and his sister Joey Henning for their excellent care.

