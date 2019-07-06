Donald A. Strzalko

1932 - 2019

Donald A. Strzalko, age 86, of Somers passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center.

Donald was born in Chicago on December 15, 1932 to the late Stanley and Honorata (Stuck) Strzalko. On May 19, 1962 he was united in marriage to Geraldine "Gerry" Hoffmann. In 1975, they moved from Chicago and made Paddock Lake their home for many years until 2003, when they relocated to Somers. Sadly, Gerry preceded him in death on June 2, 2005.

Don proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was later employed with Ganton Technologies in Racine as a mold maker for many years until his retirement in 1997. Donald was an avid golfer and White Sox fan. He participated as a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels and also enjoyed playing Bingo. He was also a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Don will be missed by his three children, Douglas (Christine) Strzalko, Carl (Christie) Strzalko, and Paula (Jim) Huggins; five grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie, Mitchell, Emily, and Hunter, a great-grandchild, Saylor; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his four brother and four sisters.

Funeral Services honoring Donald's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Donald will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Somers Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 197 Somers, WI 53171 would be appreciated by the family.

