Donald C. Orth

1936 - 2020

Donald C. Orth, age 84, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Don was born on July 1, 1936 in Kenosha to Harry and Julia (Bonk) Orth. He graduated in 1954 from St. Catherine's High School and later from Gateway Technical Institute. Don served the United States Army in Korea from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958. He married Elvira Klausch on August 3, 1979 in Kenosha. Don worked for 10 years at AMC followed by over 30 years at the Kenosha News, retiring in 2000 as the Classified Advertising Manager. He was the chairman of the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers for over 20 years. Don also served on the board of the Kenosha Library, the Boys and Girls Club, the Kenosha Civic Parade Committee and was involved in many other local organizations throughout his life. Don was a proud member of The Korean War Veterans SE Wisconsin Chapter #227. He enjoyed reading the newspaper, gardening, woodworking and watching the Packers and the Cubs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Virginia Wawiorka, Margaret Gadwell and Dorothy Sadowski and two brothers, Harry and Robert Orth.

Don is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Elvira; three children, Donald (Lisa), Cathy and Andrew (Jennifer) Orth; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Gabrielle), Timothy, Hannah and Jacob Orth; his sister, Eileen Carls as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Joshi, Ann, Jackie, Sherry and Marla at St. Catherine's Kidney Center.

In accordance with Don's wishes, no public services were held.

